Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tractor driver has been crushed to death after his vehicle rolled near a primary school.
A tractor driver has been crushed to death after his vehicle rolled near a primary school.
News

Man crushed to death by tractor

by Sarah McPhee
21st May 2020 5:13 PM

A man has died after the tractor he was driving rolled and crushed him in South Australia, police say.

Emergency services were called to a private property on Railway Station Rd in Stirling North, east of Port Augusta, about 11.30am today.

A 71-year-old man had been driving a tractor when it rolled and crushed him, SA Police said in a statement.

He died at the scene.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Major crash investigators and SafeWork SA were sent to the scene. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The road was blocked to all traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Parents of Stirling North Primary School students are advised to use Oval Rd or access the school via Harris St.

Police are attending to an accident at the end of Railway Station road and Quorn road. Parents will not be able to...

Posted by Stirling North Primary School on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Originally published as Man crushed to death by tractor

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        premium_icon New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        News The traditional midweek holiday for the Ekka will be moved to create a long weekend to boost struggling tourism operators, the Premier has announced.

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus QLD: Zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight

        IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court