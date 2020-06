A man has been crushed to death by a metal pole

A man has been crushed to death by a metal pole in an industrial accident in Melbourne's west.

Police believe the man was unloading a truck on Chambers Road in Altona North when the pole fell on him about 4.20pm on Friday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The health and safety regulator WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

Originally published as Man crushed by metal pole in work accident