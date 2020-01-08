Menu
News

Man critical after being pulled from water

by Luke Mortimer
8th Jan 2020 6:08 PM
A MAN is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics have been treating the man after the near-drowning around Runaway Bay Marina at Hollywell, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

It's believed the man may have suffered from a medical episode while in the water.

Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham
Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham

Paramedics were called to a location near Azalea Ave and Centenary Dr after "reports of a post-immersion incident" at 4.40pm.

The man of an undisclosed age was still being assessed at the scene about 5.30pm.

