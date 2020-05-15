Menu
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
Crime

Cops charge man over New Year's brawl killing

15th May 2020 11:21 AM

A man has been charged as homicide squad detectives continue their investigation into the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west on New Year's Eve.

Mr Velasquez, 42, was discovered with severe head injuries in the stairwell of a Girraween unit block on the afternoon of December 30 following reports a group of men was fighting.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Several search warrants have been executed at properties at Granville and at Moree during the investigation, with dozens of mobile phones seized as well as "items relevant to the investigation", police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old Moree man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with being an accessory after the fact of the wounding of a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the Girraween unit block after the assault in December last year.

He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney NYE brawl death

