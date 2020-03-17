Man charged over Gympie shooting death

Michael Zanco, 22, died on Friday after being shot on Thursday night at an Amamoor property.

A 19-YEAR-OLD has been charged over the shooting death of a man near Gympie last Thursday night.

Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at a property at Amamoor, south of Gympie.

He was dumped out the front of Gympie Hospital by men in a ute and clung to life for another 24 hours before he died on Friday night.

Police have released this image of a person of interest in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old Gympie man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery.

He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Police continue to search for an identified person of interest, 32-year-old Nathan Paul Caulfield.

He is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

Detectives believe he may be armed and was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268 ZOW.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision from Thursday night between 5 and 8pm on Mary Valley Road between Amamoor and Gympie is urged to contact police.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach him, but contact police immediately.