Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
Crime

Man's frightening sex act in a public toilet

by JACOB MILEY
10th Jun 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating has been charged by police

Police allege the man, 48, walked into a into a female cubicle at a Main Beach toilet block on June 2 and tried to shuffle his body to the adjoining stall.

It's alleged he exposed himself from the waist down to a woman who was in an adjoining cubicle.

Police have charged the man with one count of indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access.

He was bailed and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

Gold Coast Police Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said behaviour such as that alleged would not be tolerated in the community and urged anyone who has been subject to such behaviour to come forward.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man charged over 'frightening' toilet block attack

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Lawyers for the Queensland Government have denied in court the state’s border closure is creating financial hardship for businesses.

        Fears rail plan ‘too far gone’ to save 180 houses

        premium_icon Fears rail plan ‘too far gone’ to save 180 houses

        News Residents face up to 45 freight trains a day going past homes

        IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        premium_icon State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        Education Queensland’s top universities risen up rankings SEE THE LIST