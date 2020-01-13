Menu
A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
News

Man charged over crash that closed M1 for 16 hours

by GREG STOLZ
13th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
Police have charged a 27-year-old man with careless driving following a serious multi-vehicle crash that closed the Pacific Motorway at Helensvale on Saturday for more than 15 hours.

Police said it would be alleged that around 11.50am, a white 1999 Holden Rodeo utility was travelling southbound alongside a laden fuel tanker, when it clipped the semi-trailer, causing the tanker to roll into a red 2009 Ford Falcon sedan.

No one was seriously injured but the crash forced police to declare an emergency and close the M1 in both directions, causing a major traffic jam and delaying the Magic Millions horse race at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

The overturned tanker spilt fuel in the southbound lanes, prompting police to declare an emergency situation under provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) while crews rendered the crash scene safe.

 

A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
The Pacific Motorway was closed in both directions between the Gold Coast Highway (Exit 62) and Smith Street (Exit 66).

The PSPA was revoked around 3.15am on Sunday morning, following the full re-opening of the motorway.

Investigations have led police to charge a 27-year-old Upper Coomera man with one count of driving without due care and attention.

He is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on February 19.



