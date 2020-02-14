Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
Crime

Man charged over shooting of teenager at birthday party

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Feb 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a 2019 incident which saw a teenager shot in the arm on a Surfers Paradise hotel balcony.

Hayden Miller was at the hotel celebrating his 18th birthday when he was shot on the balcony of the Cavill Ave and Gold Coast Hwy complex.

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on June 15, 2019.

Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Police at the time believed the "random" incident may have been caused by a noise dispute.

They have now issued a 27-year-old man with a Notice to Appear on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

Police were seen searching the first floor balcony of Tiki Hotel in Surfers Paradise the morning after the shooting.

crime hayden miller shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three taken to hospital after bizarre series of events

        premium_icon Three taken to hospital after bizarre series of events

        News Three people were hit by cars in two separate incidents this morning in the Ipswich CBD.

        Grammy nominated '90s rock band Everclear is in Ipswich

        premium_icon Grammy nominated '90s rock band Everclear is in Ipswich

        News In their prime they were one of the biggest bands in the world.

        STASHED: Nearly 60g of weed in glovebox after Nimbin trip

        premium_icon STASHED: Nearly 60g of weed in glovebox after Nimbin trip

        News Jessika Bockholt faces court on drug charges.

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich’s best pub feed

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich’s best pub feed

        News Vote so your favourite spot is crowned the best pub feed in Ipswich.