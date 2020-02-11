Menu
DOUBLE WHAMMY: A Gatton driver was found behind the wheel while his license was suspended and with traces of marijuana in his system.
Man busted for drugs, illegal driving despite ‘giving it up’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
GETTING caught driving with drugs in his system only made matters worse for a Gatton man who drove while his license was suspended.

When Adam Stanley, 30, was pulled over in his green Hyundai, police discovered his license had been suspended from June last year – as he had failed to keep up payments addressing his SPER debt.

He was pulled over on November 11, while driving on Western Drive, Gatton, at 5.43pm.

A drug test showed Stanley had been driving with marijuana in his system.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the former meatworker stopped making payments on his SPER debt but hadn’t realised as he had moved to a new house.

Stanley’s lawyer also claimed Stanley hadn’t realised his license had been suspended and had continued to drive.

“He has since made a payment plan with SPER and is having deductions (to his debt) made,” the lawyer said.

“He also instructs me he has given up cannabis and told me he realised the harmful effects of cannabis.”

The court heard Stanley pleaded guilty to a similar charge in 2016.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a total of four months for both charges.

His conviction was not recorded.

Gatton Star

