Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Man bitten by snake at Biloela

Steph Allen
22nd Jan 2020 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he sustained a snake bite at Biloela on Wendesday afternoon.

This comes after a similar incident which occurred on Tuesday night, where a four-year-old boy was also bitten by a snake at a Koongal property at North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services attended the scene to treat the 48-year-old man.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known what kind of snake bit him or whether it was venomous.

ambulance rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News A shocking number of Queensland children were harmed within a year of the Child Safety Department deciding they were safe — including many who died.

        Maverick MP Jo-Ann Miller considers tilt for Mayor

        premium_icon Maverick MP Jo-Ann Miller considers tilt for Mayor

        News Move that could force the Palaszczuk Government into by-election

        Brothers League Club Fire Fundraiser

        premium_icon Brothers League Club Fire Fundraiser

        News Brothers League Club will be raising money for fire relief

        Impacts of pipeline to be explored in feasibility study

        premium_icon Impacts of pipeline to be explored in feasibility study

        News The potential pipeline would link Warwick to water from Wivenhoe Dam via...