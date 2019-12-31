Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg police are investigating after a man was bashed and his car stolen over night.
Bundaberg police are investigating after a man was bashed and his car stolen over night.
News

Man bashed, car stolen from boat ramp car park

Carolyn Booth
31st Dec 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a request for a cigarette ended with a man being bashed and having his car stolen.

A police spokeswoman said the man was sitting in his blue Ford Falcon sedan about 1.25am today at the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park when two men and a woman pulled up in a blue hatchback.

After asking the man for a cigarette the offenders assaulted the man and pulled him from his vehicle before stealing the car and driving away.

The car was last seen near the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics responded to the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park shortly before 2am where they treated a 40-year-old man for injuries to his face and ribs.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Police are still searching for the offenders and the stolen blue Ford Falcon sedan.

assault allegations bundaberg police kirby's wall stolen cars
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        premium_icon Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        Weather Ipswich is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime temperatures to rise into the mid 30s from today.

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After six months in the pound, this pooch finds a home.

        New way to buy Costco next year

        premium_icon New way to buy Costco next year

        News Costco announces the beginning of a new chapter in shopping

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out...