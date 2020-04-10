Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
News

Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        premium_icon New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        News Residents in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch.

        Hospital provides hope for local business

        premium_icon Hospital provides hope for local business

        News “Our hospital is part of a community here in Ipswich

        Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        premium_icon Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        News Residents have the chance to name the Ipswich Nature Centre’s newest arrival