Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man allegedly threw bottles, spat at police in wild chase

by Isabella Magee
30th May 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man remains in hospital after an alleged high-speed chase through Deception Bay early this morning.

The 27-year-old was allegedly seen by police exiting a vehicle on Quarry Road before getting into a stolen BMW X3 and driving it to the back of a property.

As the BMW was exiting the driveway of the properly, police tried to stop the vehicle with a tyre deflation device.

The vehicle allegedly continued to travel onto King Street where attempts to intercept the car were made.

The BMW evaded police, allegedly continuing to speed past the Caboolture Police Station before police deployed a second tyre deflation device.

The vehicle allegedly managed to evade police again, approaching the intersection of Morayfield Road where it continued travelling down the wrong side of the road, heading towards the roundabout on Uhlman Road before speeding over the Bruce Highway overpass.

The driver then allegedly began throwing glass bottles out the window of the BMW towards police, before losing control, crashing into a barrier.

The man allegedly spat on two police officers as he was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

He allegedly began kicking out the rear right window of the police vehicle while being transported to the Pine Rivers Watchhouse.

As he arrived at the watch-house, the man became unconscious.

He was transported to the Prince Charles Hospital where he remains under police guard.

Police investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man allegedly threw bottles, and spat at police in wild chase

police pursuits spitting at police stingers

Just In

    Fans make mockery out of NRL

    Fans make mockery out of NRL
    • 30th May 2020 6:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters are facing their biggest-ever challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic but they remain determined to hook new customers.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News Hundreds of millions of dollars expected for flood victims

        Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        premium_icon Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        Health Public and private hospitals are working together in the COVID battle