ALLEGED ASSAULT: A man was alleged punched in the face multiple times after an attempted break and enter earlier this morning in Gympie. Photo: File
Crime

Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

Philippe Coquerand
18th Jan 2020 2:47 PM
A MAN was allegedly punched in the face multiple times after an attempted break and enter at a Southside property earlier this morning.

Paramedics and Police rushed to the property on Luckona Court at about 7.40am with initial reports stating a man had smashed a window at the front of the house, before allegedly approaching the victim and swinging a few punches at his head.

"The man has allegedly walked underneath the carport and confronted the resident before using a closed fist and punched the resident a few times in the face," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"The injury was not life-threatening."

The man then fled the property in a vehicle.

Paramedics confirmed they attended the private address and transported a man to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have yet been laid.

