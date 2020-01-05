Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

LifeFlight
News

VIDEO: Rider airlifted after crashing into tree

5th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter came to the aid of a trail bike rider yesterday, who crashed into a tree in bushland east of Toowoomba.

The chopper was called into action just before 2pm to the site near Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.

The bush was too dense for the helicopter to land, so the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service critical care flight paramedic had to be winched down to get to the injured man as quickly as possible. 

The aeromedical team joined local QAS paramedics in treating and stabilising the man, who suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg. 

Meanwhile, the helicopter landed in an open area, around two kilometres from the crash site. 

An ambulance then drove the patient and the aeromedical crew along dirt roads, to meet up with the waiting helicopter. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in a stable condition.

accident crash lifeflight paramedics racq
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        News An adult patient has been taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident on Somerset Dam

        Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        premium_icon Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        News The Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially blocked following a single-vehicle...

        BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        premium_icon BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        News Find out what's on in Ipswich this month for the kids

        Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        premium_icon Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        Crime Two youths have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries, a stolen vehicle...