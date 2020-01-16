Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        premium_icon Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        News One of the Lockyer Valley’s biggest vegetable producers is just one of many that has significantly cut back production because of the unforgiving drought.

        RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        premium_icon RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        News Investigations into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after...

        Aviation Students Soar

        premium_icon Aviation Students Soar

        News Aviation students take USQ to new heights with Qantas

        Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        premium_icon Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        News Fire crews have saved a unit from going up in flames.