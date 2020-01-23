Menu
Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
