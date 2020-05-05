Menu
Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused over puppy shooting death faces court delay

Liana Turner
4th May 2020 4:30 PM
A SOUTH Golden Beach man accused of fatally shooting a puppy will have to wait months for his hearing.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, pleaded not guilty in January to the charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Police were called to a South Golden Beach property on the morning of Friday, December 6 last year and he was subsequently charged.

Police will allege he fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy named Bucket.

They will allege the third arrow struck Bucket in the back and while he was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, he was later euthanised.

The matter had been scheduled for a two-day hearing this week but hearings are being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the hearing dates of Tuesday and Wednesday have been vacated and the case is scheduled to go briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on September 14.

Mr Stewart's solicitor, John Weller, has previously said his client would defend the charges by arguing the shooting was accidental.

Mr Stewart remains on bail.

byron bay local court byron shire crime northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

