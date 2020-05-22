Man accused of biting cop’s ear released on bail again

A South Lismore man has accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer, leaving him with significant injuries.

James Millington, 40, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, intimidating police, resisting police, assaulting police and destroying or damaging property.

He is also facing several other separate charges, including affray and common assault charges which led to previous bail conditions being revoked.

Police will allege Mr Millington assaulted a 71-year-old security guard and several off-duty police officers while he was heavily intoxicated at the Richmond Hotel on Keen St, Lismore in December.

Mr Millington allegedly assaulted the security guard by punching him in the mouth when asked to leave the dancefloor of the establishment.

In CCTV footage shown before Lismore Local Court last week, police will allege Mr Millington also grabbed an off-duty senior constable, who was assisting the security guard, in a headlock before biting him on the top of the ear.

The injured police officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for surgery to reattach part of his ear.

Mr Millington had been released on bail in December for these assault charges but was arrested in March when he allegedly committed other offences, now also before the court.

His barrister, Megan Cusack, told the court the impacts COVID-19 restrictions were having on the jail and court system meant her client could face long delays before his case goes to trial.

"He's been now in custody for those matters since the day of his arrest in March, he will continue to be in custody well beyond September this year," Ms Cusack said.

"(COVID-19 testing) is only a temperature test when they go in to see if they've got a temperature.

"It's the stress on the inmates and what that would mean.

"He has been unable to get personal visits; his mother is elderly and unable to use the iPad option available to some inmates."

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted Mr Millington's bail because he also shared concerns of a lengthy delay before trial.

"The length of time in hearing from what I understand is at least another eight to nine months," he said.

"He was previously granted bail in respect to matters that allegedly occurred and they are clearly most serious manners and some strict bail matters to be upheld."

Mr Millington must live with his cousin on the Gold Coast, report daily to the Southport Police Station, not drink alcohol or take drugs unless medically subscribed and he's also not allowed to enter any licensed premises or the town of Lismore.

All matters before the court will next be heard on June 10 for further mention in Lismore Local Court.