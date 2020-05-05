Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An online 'catfisher' boasted cops could not catch him before he was charged with 54 offences relating to blackmailing boys aged eight to 15.
An online 'catfisher' boasted cops could not catch him before he was charged with 54 offences relating to blackmailing boys aged eight to 15.
Crime

'Catfisher' tricked boys into online ‘sextortion’ plot

by Lucy Hughes Jones
5th May 2020 6:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An online "catfisher'' boasted to a friend of one of his victims "police don't have the tools or power to catch people like me", before he was arrested and charged with 54 offences relating to blackmailing boys aged between eight and 15 in a child abuse "sextortion'' plot.

Kurtis Whaley, a 24-year-old Specsavers employee of Manly Vale, will be sentenced next week for the offences which stretched from June 2014 until his arrest in February last year. He now claims his criminal behaviour "makes me feel sick".

Posing as a pretty 16-year-old girl, Whaley saved ''temporary'' Snapchat and Instagram photos and secretly recorded Skype and Omegle live streams of naked boys, collecting 700 videos and images of 49 victims aged between eight and 15.

Whaley preyed on boys in their early teens.
Whaley preyed on boys in their early teens.

MORE NEWS

Mehajer pleads for social media access as he reveals $20m debts

Shock twist in Central Coast teen's death

Sharri Markson exposes details of Chinese cover-up on Fox News

Many of Whaley's 49 child ''sextortion'' victims cried and pleaded for him to leave them alone, but his pursuit of them was "merciless", prosecutors say.

Using the pseudonym ''Beth'' under multiple fake social media accounts, Whaley tricked the boys into swapping "nudes'' which he later used as leverage against them, Crown prosecutor Sophie Callan said.

 

 

Whaley soon demanded they perform degrading acts beyond their sexual maturity and if they refused he threatened to share explicit footage with their friends and family - once sending an intimate image to a victim's mother and nine-year-old sister, court documents show.

"You're obviously not that concerned about becoming a sex offender or going to jail for, like, five years," the friend of one 13-year-old victim told Whaley on Instagram after receiving an explicit photo.

"Mate I've been doing this long enough haha. What can the police do? Honestly," Whaley replied.

Whaley demanded his victims perform degrading acts beyond their sexual maturity with the threat to share explicit footage with their friends and family if they did not comply.
Whaley demanded his victims perform degrading acts beyond their sexual maturity with the threat to share explicit footage with their friends and family if they did not comply.

The UK-born fiend preyed upon naive boys on the cusp of puberty and ruthlessly ordered them to share more and more perverted content "or I start sharing (devil emoji)".

When one distressed child asked him, "why are you doing this?", Whaley texted back: "Because I can."

He pleaded guilty in January.

Originally published as Man, 24, tricked boys into online 'sextortion' plot for years

Whaley posed as a 16-year-old girl.
Whaley posed as a 16-year-old girl.
child abuse court crime kurtis whaley violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amnesty announced for first-time councillors

        premium_icon Amnesty announced for first-time councillors

        News An amnesty has been announced for first-time councillors who are the subject of inappropriate or misconduct complaints.

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland