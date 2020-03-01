Man, 20, left with burns and eye injury after explosion

The Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the Noosa North Shore Ferry last night to treat a man who had been brought from Double Island Point with burns and a serious eye injury

A MAN in his early 20s has been left with burns and a serious eye injury after an incident at Double Island Point on Saturday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the Noosa North Shore Ferry at 8.46pm to treat a young man who had been driven back injured after an incident during a camping trip.

A spokesman said the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a relatively stable condition.

Snake bite

A woman in her 30s has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a reported snake bite.

The incident occurred at 12.05am on Sunday in the yard of a home at Twin Waters.

Man injured falling from tree

A patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with stable injuries after falling from a tree.

The incident happened at 2.03am on Sunday at a public location on Alexandra Parade.

Two-car crash puts two in hospital

The Queensland Ambulance Services attended a two-vehicle crash on the D'Aguilar Highway Saturday night that resulted in multiple injuries.

The accident was at 8:42pm.

A QAS spokesman said two patients were taken in stable conditions; one to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and another to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.