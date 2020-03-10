Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers to vote on NAPLAN boycott

        premium_icon Teachers to vote on NAPLAN boycott

        Education Queensland state schools could be directed to boycott NAPLAN this year and the contentious test could be skipped.

        Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        premium_icon Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        Crime A DRIVER’S momentary mistake has led to an elderly woman needing urgent hip...

        A fresh face for USQ

        premium_icon A fresh face for USQ

        News USQ welcomes a new internationally travelled Pro Vice-Chancellor to its staff...

        Up, up and away in a hot-air balloon

        premium_icon Up, up and away in a hot-air balloon

        News Hot air balloon company has featured in international marketing campaigns.