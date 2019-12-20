Menu
Crime

Mall shooting reported in the US

by Ben Graham
20th Dec 2019 9:44 AM

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a mall in Oklahoma City.

There is no official confirmation on how many shots the suspect fired, but witnesses report anywhere from three to six shots were fired inside the Penn Square Mall.

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injured.

They say the incident began after an argument inside a shoe store.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.

The mall has been evactuated.

- more to come

