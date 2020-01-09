Major changes for an Aussie favourite car

Mitsubishi has been on a tear the past few years climbing up the sales charts and its latest reveal is sure to spark even more interest in the booming brand.

Mitsubishi is seeking to capitalise on its booming fortunes in Australia.

The Japanese brand was the fourth most popular brand in the country last year, in part due to its focus on utes and SUVs.

Now another member of its SUV stable is getting a serious makeover to appeal to even more buyers.

Mitsubishi has detailed the updated Pajero Sport, which shares its underpinnings with the Triton dual-cab ute.

The Pajero Sport is based on the tough Triton ute.

The Pajero Sport competes with other tough SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Holden Trailblazer, Isuzu MU-X and Ford Everest. The current Pajero Sport outsells all but the Isuzu.

Highlighting the update is new aggressive styling, reinvigorated interior and a big cache of active safety gear.

Mitsubishi has gone heavy on the chrome.

Its new angular face, with expanses of chrome is borrowed from the Triton, gives the Pajero Sport a more recognisable front.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard.

Interior tech gets a boost from a new eight-inch digital instrument display and the infotainment touchscreen of similar size runs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Helpful additions include hands-free tailgate, adaptive cruise control and auto parking brake.

There is extra safety gear, too - autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

The Pajero Sport has four off-road modes for different surfaces.

Four off-road specific driving modes - gravel, mud/snow, sand and rock, each regulating slip and grip to best suit the surface - burnish the Pajero Sport's 4WD capabilities.

Prices range from $45,990 drive-away for the five-seater GLS to $59,990 for the seven-seat top-grade Exceed. The mid-spec GLX comes with five or seven seats.