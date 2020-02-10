Menu
He is the unofficial staff member who can often be seen patrolling the bird seed aisle or chilling in the frozen food section.
News

Magpie moves into supermarket

by Jasmin Lill
10th Feb 2020 1:35 PM
IF you're sick of supermarket muzak, it might be worth a drive to this Brisbane store where a feathered local can be heard warbling from the rafters.

At least one of the resident magpies at Kenmore Woolworths has been spotted on and off for months inside the store.

Hanging out in the birdseed section.

Local Bec Benston said she had often seen at least one magpie in store, and last week, took a few photos of the bird in the pet food section and filmed it singing above the aisles.

"Every time I go down there I think 'is he around?'" she said.

"Other times I've seen him near the cold food section, and up near the freezers one time."

Ms Bentson said the magpie seemed to come and go, and that other shoppers liked seeing it there.

"People think it's cool," she said.

"You do see people walking down the aisles and they're like, 'am I going crazy or is that a bird up there?'"

Checking the specials.
A magpie inside Woolworths at Kenmore.
