Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gladstone man was reduced to tears by the thought of serving actual time in prison.
A Gladstone man was reduced to tears by the thought of serving actual time in prison.
Crime

Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th May 2020 1:46 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE thought of spending actual time in prison was enough to bring a Gladstone man to tears, but Magistrate Bevan Manthey assured the man the tears were wasted on him.

Daniel Neville Tully, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance, drug driving, two possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, three possess utensils, three possess dangerous drugs and two other charges.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court the offences were not "unsubstantial" and noted on December 15 Tully was found with 121g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight argued the drugs were found in four clip seal bags which were included in the total weight which would have been reduced if the drugs had been removed.

She said her client, a former retail worker, had lost his employment and home at the time of the offending.

As Mr Manthey handed down his sentence he told Tully if he didn't agree to probation he would be facing a six-month sentence to serve one month of actual time.

A confused Tully sitting in the back of the courtroom was reduced to tears, causing the matter to be temporarily paused so he could calm down.

Upon his return Mr Manthey told Tully he didn't "give a cracker" about his tears.

"You know you're at the end of the road," Mr Manthey said. Tully was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 18 months probation and disqualified from driving for one month.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court queensland crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        News IT HAS been confirmed the 30-year-old man with COVID-19 who died at Blackwater was a miner.

        Hidden artworks bring joy to Ipswich families

        premium_icon Hidden artworks bring joy to Ipswich families

        News Find out where you can get your hands on one here

        REVEALED: 40-31 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        premium_icon REVEALED: 40-31 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        News Here’s the next in our series of Ipswich’s Most Influential people

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern