Crime

Magistrate unleashes on 29yo who continues to ‘bully’ women.

by Erin Smith, Redcliffe & Bayside Herald
7th May 2020 1:07 PM
A 29-year-old Maroochydore man has been given a suspended eight month sentence after pleading guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order and giving false or misleading information.

The man appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video-link from prison, where he has been for the past three months in relation to other matters.

While in custody he gave prison officers a fake name but listed his former partner's phone number against it.

The man called the victim multiple times between December 20, 2019 and January 30, 2020.

The Police prosecutor said the nature of the calls was aggressive.

All phone calls were recorded.

The court heard the offender called the victim a "c**t", and said "I can't wait to get out you're f***ked".

The offender's solicitor Ms White said the man re-acted that way after learning his ex-partner was selling some of his belongings.

Ms White said the offender understood his actions were inappropriate and that he should have dealt with the issue a different way.

Magistrate Blanch said the offender had three previous contravention of domestic violence orders listed in his criminal history as well as probation breaches.

"You have no regard for anyone else but yourself. It is obvious you need to grow up, pull your head in and act like a human being, not someone who wants to bully women around," Magistrate Blanch said.

"You simply cannot carry on in the manner you have been, breaching orders of the court," he said.

"These threats, you were swearing at her, calling her a c**t, saying 'I can't wait to get out, you're f***ked'. You're a gentleman, she is very lucky to have you, not.

"You then tried to hide your conversations with her by making false statements to the prison authority."

Magistrate Blanch sentenced the 29-year-old man to eight months in jail. The sentence was suspended for 18 months.

