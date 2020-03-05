Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

IPSWICH residents will now have seven people to choose from when they cast their vote for the next mayor.

Magazine editor and publisher Chris Smith is one of the newest candidates to nominate for the top job.

He said he thought “it was about time someone ran without an agenda to gain power”.

“Primarily, I would be working with all the other councillors, working out what the community needs most and trying to deliver that as best as possible,” he said.

“Honestly, I’m no better than anyone else. I believe that anyone who has a passion for a community can do it and do it well.

“I’ve been a big fan of Ipswich for a very long time and I’ve seen it develop in front of my eyes. In most regards, it’s a great place, but it’s a big place and it varies.”

Mr Smith has previously worked in media and as a media adviser.

“I’ve worked closely to a lot of high profile, high-power people, but I’ve also worked and talked to and associated with a lot of people who are just on the ground, everyday people that are just workers.

“I’m not a consultant, I’m not a mega-rich millionaire that can sway politics one way or another.”

The new mayoral hopeful said he has no party affiliations and would be running as an independent.

Mr Smith has done little campaigning so far and said “there’s a lot of money put into it and a lot of that money could go into real causes.

He refused to have his photograph taken but said he was taking the election seriously.