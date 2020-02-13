MAFS star confirms ‘repulsive’ and gross revenge act

Controversial MAFS bride Hayley Vernon has confirmed her husband David Cannon carried out a foul revenge act that 'bordered on abuse'.

Controversial MAFS bride Hayley Vernon has confirmed her husband David Cannon carried out a foul revenge act that 'bordered on abuse'.

The 2020 MAFS cohort are certainly giving last season's cast a run for their money.

Speaking on Hit FM Gold Coast this morning, contestant Hayley Vernon confirmed one of the biggest - and most disgusting - rumours from an upcoming episode, and it's enough to make you lose your lunch.

In a revenge act most foul, David Cannon used her toothbrush to clean a dirty toilet, before placing it back in its holder for Hayley to continue using, none the wiser.

According to Hayley - it sounds like not even John Aiken could fix the damage caused by the "repulsive" act.

"No one else lashed out like that, and everyone else was under the same stress," she said, telling presenters Lise, Sarah, Dan and Ben they "have a good couple of weeks" before "sh*t goes south" - by the sounds quite literally.

"He did one of the most repulsive things in the show's history, and it'd say that's bordering on abuse," she said of "toiletgate", as it's been dubbed online.

"I don't really want to revisit it," she added.

Hayley said the disgusting act was “bordering on abuse”. Picture: Channel 9.

It is not clear exactly why David stooped to such a drastic level of revenge.

Revealing exactly how she found out her toothbrush had been used to clean faecal matter, Hayley said it was another contestant who kindly let her know.

"It (doesn't happen) for a couple of weeks … I actually had one of the girls knock on my door and tell me about (it)," she said.

Hayley said another contestant ended up telling her what David had done with her toothbrush. Picture: Channel 9.

Elsewhere in the chat, Hayley said she was warned by her dad before going on the show that she probably wouldn't have the fairytale ending she was hoping for.

"My dad said to me before I went on the show 'you're not the Cam and Jules' … he said 'stop looking at this through rose-coloured glasses'.

"A big part of me wanted to believe in the experiment and believe that they were going to find me that equal person.

"At the end of the day this is a TV show and they wanna make good TV," she conceded of their ill-match at the hands of the experts.

"But you'd wanna hope that they have some integrity behind them."

Hayley and David seemed to hit it off at their wedding. Picture: Channel 9.

Hayley and David's marriage took a nosedive during their honeymoon, when Hayley commented that her hubby's $25-an-hour wage "wouldn't cut it" for her.

They opted for separate hotel rooms, but came face-to-face in last night's first dinner party episode of the season, where things went from bad to worse.

Viewers slammed Hayley's behaviour during the dinner after she appeared to forcibly grab her husband's face in an attempt to kiss him while he repeatedly told her to stop.

David was clearly uncomfortable as he recoiled from Hayley's rather aggressive advances which some viewers described as "harassment".

David seemed uncomfortable by Hayley’s advances. Picture: Channel 9.

Despite their volatile early interactions, Hayley confirmed to Kyle and Jackie O today that they do manage to get back on good terms, even to the point of getting intimate with each other.

Married At First Sight continues tonight on Channel 9 at 7.30pm