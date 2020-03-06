MAFS prank leaves Jackie O’s mum livid

JACKIE O's mum was on the verge of tears this morning when the radio star told her she had signed on to appear on the next season of Married At First Sight.

Jackie's mum hardly ever appears on the KIIS FM breakfast show since being pranked by Kyle Sandilands several years ago.

On that occasion, Kyle rocked up Jackie's mum's house with a bunch of strippers.

It didn't go down well, and neither did today's prank.

Jackie, who in 2018 announced she had split from her husband, called her mum on air this morning for a segment called "Only Lying".

"I need to tell you something," Jackie said to her mum at the start of the call. "Don't judge me. Next year I'm going on MAFS."

After a long pause, Jackie's devastated mum replied, "Oh no, darling, please don't."

"I'm not judging you," she told her daughter. "But I just think you are really lowering yourself so much.

"Oh god, Jackie, there's just nothing positive about this at all."

The radio star told her mum that she was being offered big bucks to appear on the Channel 9 reality show.

"I don't care," her mum said about the money. "I don't care what it is."

Jackie's mum flat-out refused to appear on the show or even attend the wedding, saying, "I can't think of one positive."

"Well, the sex would be good," Jackie replied bluntly.

"God, I'd rather you pay for it somewhere," her mum told her.

"I've looked online before, Mum, they're very expensive when you pay for it," Jackie said.

The comment stunned Jackie's mum who eventually replied, "I can't believe you'd even think of that."

After an agonising few minutes during which Jackie's mum got more and more distressed, the radio star finally put her out of her misery.

"I'm only lying," Jackie said.

"What?" the confused mum replied. "I'm not on air am I? I'll never forgive you for this."

"Don't be mad," Jackie said.

"I am mad," her mum told her.

It's safe to say it might be a long time before we hear Jackie's mum on KIIS FM again.