Lovebirds seek new home where they can live happily ever after

Romeo and Juliet are two black swans currently being cared for at the RSPCA in Wacol until they can find a new home.

TWO lovebirds currently in the care of RSPCA wildlife experts are on the hunt for a lovely big dam where they can spend the remainder of their days living happily ever after.

As swans are known to mate for life, star crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet need a home with lots of lush grassland to take afternoon strolls around, as well as a dam to spend hours swimming on, and a safe place to rest their heads at night.

The RSPCA is hoping someone with a recreational wildlife licence will be able to adopt Romeo and Juliet, two black swans currently waiting to be adopted from the RSPCA Wacol Campus.

According to the RSPCA, the pair are inseparable, and can often be sighted waddling in sync and making heart shapes with their bodies, as well as reciting sonnets about their unwavering devotion to one another.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said “the swans came in via our animal ambulance but the circumstances are now under investigation by our inspectorate”.

If you would like to take these beauties home, you will need a recreational wildlife permit and an be able to show photos of your property to ensure the animals will be kept in the right environment.

The adoption price is $1200 for the pair. To be part of their love story, get in touch with the RSPCA by phoning 3426 9999.

The Brisbane Animal Care Campus is located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.