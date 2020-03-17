Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

AN IPSWICH groom who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer was able to marry his bride in the wedding of his dreams at the weekend, thanks to the generosity of the Ipswich community.

Corry Barlow’s battle with bladder cancer got better before it got worse when doctors later found cancer in not just his bladder but his bowel, pelvis, lungs and blood.

He was told he had two years at most with treatment and has since decided to forego treatment and could have only a matter of months left.

Mr Barlow and Stephanie Helmers decided it was time to finally become husband and wife and many local businesses across the region came together to make their dreams a reality.

“He was happy as I’ve ever seen him. He was just so happy. It was everything that he ever wanted and more,” Mrs Barlow said.

Stephanie and Corry tied the knot on Saturday 14 March.

The pair tied the knot in Mrs Barlow’s mother’s back yard in front of 40 of their closest friends and family.

Her dress was donated by Formally Yours at Redbank Plaza. Their celebrant, decorations, transport, photography and attire for the day were all donated by local businesses.

“Now finally taking some time out for ourselves to reflect on our relationship and the love we have for each other and getting married and becoming a husband and wife team instead of just a partner team,” she said.

Katrina Lee was the celebrant on the day and said it was the most heartfelt wedding she has done.

“The reason why I completely gifted the wedding to them, isn’t because of the monetary thing,” she said.

“There’s just times in your life where you meet people and you just feel that it’s right to give to them and when I met them, that’s the feeling that I got.”