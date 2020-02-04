Menu
Job Hunting - Making Calls
LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Ipswich!

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
LOOKING for a job can be hard so we’ve put all the available ones in Ipswich into one place for you.

With jobs on offer all around the region don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

  • Guzman Y Gomez

The popular mexican food-chain will soon be opening where Birdies use to be in North Ipswich and will offer more than 50 jobs.

READ MORE: 50 JOBS: Guzman y Gomez coming to Ipswich

  • Funeral Assistant/Conductor

A local Ipswich funeral company is seeking, for an immediate start, an exceptional team orientated person.

Send you cv to degend@me.com

  • Graduate Civil Engineer

Shadforth are looking for a Graduate Civil Engineer to work at their Ipswich/Logan regions.

To apply email jobs@shadcivil.com.au

  • Tuckshop Convener

St Josephs tuckshop are looking for a part-time tuckshop convener to oversee the day-to-day operation of their tuckshop.

Send your applications to pnthipswich@bne.catholic.edu.au

  • Junior Administration Officer

Local Ipswich RTO are looking for a recent year 12 graduate with a Certificate in Business to join them on a full-time basis.

Forward your application to admin@binnacletraining.com.au

  • Retail Store Manager

Retailer TK Maxx are looking for a store manager at their Ipswich store.

Apply on seek.com.au

  • Accounts Payable/Account Receivable Manager

Truflow Services is looking for an accounts payable/accounts receivable manager.

Submit your applications to dan@truflowservices.com.au

  • Bottleshop Attendant

Falvey’s Hotel currently have an opening for a bottleshop attendant to join the team at their Goodna location.

Send your application to teegan@falveyhotels.com

  • Retail Assistant

Smile Guide is looking a sales assistant to join their Ipswich store.

Visit www.smiledirectclub.com on how to apply.

  • Driver/Yard Person

    Barro Builders’ Supplies - Ipswich Depot is looking for a truck driver

    Please forward resume and a copy of your driving record to:

    Send your application to barro@barro.com.au.

