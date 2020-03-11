Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother with Ipswich Mayor, James Finimore wearing his robes of office, arriving at Queens Park, 1958.
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother with Ipswich Mayor, James Finimore wearing his robes of office, arriving at Queens Park, 1958.
News

LOOK BACK: The life of Ipswich’s longest serving mayor

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
11th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN 1949, Ipswich man Jim Finimore stood to be the city’s mayor.

He held the role for 24 years, leading the oldest provincial city in Queensland at a time when mayors and councillors were paid much less.

The late Mr Finimore was once asked in a Queensland Times profile in 1989 why he had decided to run for mayor.

He couldn’t give a reason beyond civic pride and perhaps a lack of awareness of just how demanding the role of mayor could be.

Mr Finimore ran a local dental practice and between patients and the demands of the mayor’s office, he was one busy man.

“The social side of the mayoral duties was pretty exacting,” he was quoted.

On top of being the Mayor of Ipswich, Mr Finimore was also the chairman of the Red Cross Society, president of the West End Football Club for 25 years, patron of the Ipswich Rugby League, a foundation member of the Services Bowling club and patron of the Cambrian Choir.

He was also foundation member of Rotary and Probus in Ipswich and was a regional director of the First Provincial Building Society.

Most of this activity took place as residents reconstructed their lives post-Depression and post-war.

Portrait of James Thomas Finimore circa 1939.
Portrait of James Thomas Finimore circa 1939.

Mr Finimore spent time in Thailand as a prisoner of war.

“I spent time as a POW in Thailand, a lovely place, but conditions were pretty poor,” he said.

Mr Finimore worked for three and a half years in Thailand as a dentist in a surgery housed in a palm frond hut and his dental chair was carved out of a tree trunk.

After returning to Australia, Mr Finimore settled back into life and stood as an independent candidate during his mayoral years.

At that time, sewerage, drainage and roadworks were the city’s greatest concern.

“It was an exciting time to be involved in local government. Big money was not available as it is now. It was a matter of getting on and doing whatever you could with the money available.

Before he passed, Mr Finimore said he thought the development of the Ipswich mall at the time would bring value to the city.

“I think with this (Kern) development in the long term it will be of tremendous value,” he said

“It will be 20 years, I would say, before we see a real benefit. We have always complained that this city has developed around the old bullock wagon.

“Brisbane St is narrow and no-one really had a go at it to bring it up to what it should be at this stage.”

In 1989 at the age of 82 years, Mr Finimore passed away, but not before leaving a legacy of work that not only bettered Ipswich, but also touched the hearts of many Ipswich residents.

ipswich city council ipswich mayor ipswichvotes2020 jim finimore
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daughter flees with cat’s body as mum claims cover-up

        premium_icon Daughter flees with cat’s body as mum claims cover-up

        News The owner of a kitten she claims was put to sleep by the RSPCA without consent has told her daughter to flee with the cat’s frozen body

        EXCLUSIVE: Bunnings tells council to 'stop the clock'

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bunnings tells council to 'stop the clock'

        Council News The developer behind the Plainland Bunnings proposal has asked council to "stop the...

        IN COURT: Full names of 192 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 192 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        premium_icon Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        News Police saw grinder on a lounge, and noticed the smell of cannabis