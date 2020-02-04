Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Richard Campbell has pleaded guilty to failing to report to the Child Protection Offenders Registry.
Richard Campbell has pleaded guilty to failing to report to the Child Protection Offenders Registry.
News

Lockyer Valley serial flasher back in court

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
4th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOREST HILL man has breached a district court bond by failing to report to the Child Protection Offender Registry.

Subject to the Child Protection, Offender Reporting and Prohibition Act, Richard Campbell, 53, was required to report to police every three months, which can be done by phone or online.

When police noticed he had not reported when he was due to, Campbell was charged with failing to comply with reporting.

Police prosecutor Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court Campbell had failed to contact the registry during the month of November, despite having agreed to do so.

"He told police he thought he had reported but he had been suffering some memory loss during that period," Sergeant Windsor said.

Campbell told Magistrate Kay Ryan he suffered from various psychological issues and had been recently unable to afford medication.

"I'm in the last stages of applying for a disability pension because I have high-functioning autism and PTSD," Campbell said.

"It makes it hard to sleep at night and leads to memory loss - I have chronic anxiety, depression, stress."

Ms Ryan asked for a letter from Campbell's doctor but he said he hadn't brought anything along to court.

She told Campbell she had heard countless people claim to suffer mental health issues without bringing documentation along as proof.

"I get a little cynical actually because people tell me all sorts of things and they stand there and blatantly outright lie," Ms Ryan said.

"I have no reason to disbelieve you - however, that's just noted."

Campbell was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

crimes gatton court gatton magistrates court richard campbell
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for nominations to recognise community heroes

        premium_icon Calls for nominations to recognise community heroes

        News The club recognises police, paramedics, firefighters and SES officers who go above and beyond the line of duty

        IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 95 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Family finds hope after bushfires ravage their property

        premium_icon Family finds hope after bushfires ravage their property

        News A family have told of the horror of escaping from bushfire which raged near Esk...

        Teen’s recovery on right track after horrific speedway crash

        premium_icon Teen’s recovery on right track after horrific speedway crash

        News Kiyarna Manning was airlifted to hospital earlier this month.