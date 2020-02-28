Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

GUT KICK: AusBlasters gel blaster store at Plainland has been targeted by thieves twice this month. Picture: Contributed.

GUT KICK: AusBlasters gel blaster store at Plainland has been targeted by thieves twice this month. Picture: Contributed.

A FAMILY business is picking up the pieces yet again – after thieves ransacked the shop for second time in a month.

Aus Blasters at Plainland sells gel blaster toy guns and managing director Rocky Ballerini told the Gatton Star the repeated break-ins were a kick in the guts.

“It’s been very depressing over the past couple of days,” Mr Ballerini said.

READ MORE: Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo holdup

Thieves smashed their way into the shop in the earlier hours of February 11, making off with an estimated $3000 worth of stock.

Then at 1.44am yesterday morning, the business was struck again – this time with the thieves taking 14 items as well as spare parts and accessories.

Mr Ballerini estimated yesterday’s hit will cost him more than $4000 in lost stock.

He believed the popularity of gel blasters was the reason for the theft.

“They’re a very sort after item at the moment,” he said.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim confirmed police were investigating the incidents and had identified persons of interest.

“Inquiries are still continuing,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

While investigations are continuing, he said it was “unlikely” the two break-ins were committed by the same perpetrators.

He called anyone who had information or dashcam footage from area when the break-ins occurred to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Despite the repeated attacks, Mr Ballerini remained determined to stay in business.

“I’m not going to let it get to me,” he said.