LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

IN A little over a month, rate payers across the region will cast their votes to elect councillors to oversee the next four years of local governance in the Lockyer Valley.

In the coming weeks, the Gatton Star will bring you all you need to know about the issues that will shape the election and who as thrown their hat in the ring to represent you.

This list of candidates will continue to be updated as more candidates announce their intentions and links to profiles on them, so make sure to bookmark it and check back regularly.

SITTING COUNCILLORS:

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Tanya Milligan

Mayor Tanya Milligan: Will run

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Jason Cook.

Deputy Mayor Jason Cook: Will run

Reason for running: "I have enjoyed being part of a team that has delivered a surplus each year."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein.

Councillor Janice Holstein: Will run

Reason for running: "I think I still have a lot to offer the reason. And I would like to see us do a lot more roadworks and in particular foot path networks which are greatly needed in our towns."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan.

Councillor Michael Hagan: Will run

Reason for running: "I've come to that decision as we have worked well together to achieve what we have so far but there is still work to be done."

IT'S ON: Candidate Rick Vela leads the tally by more than 750 booth votes in the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.

Councillor Rick Vela: Will Run

Reason for running: "Representing your community as an elected member is a privilege. While at times it can be a challenging position, it is also very rewarding. I would be honoured to be given a second opportunity."

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson.

Councillor Chris Wilson: Will Run

Reason for running: "I believe as a council we have shown commitment to financial sustainability. We have made some great progress in this area. However, there is still a long way to go and I want to be a part of that journey."

Councillor Kathy McLean: Yet to respond

NEW CANDIDATES

Dave Neuendorf

Reason for running: "I don't think we're getting represented anymore. We need to go back to the old wards or divisions. We haven't got any rural councillors."