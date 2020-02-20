Locals return for new business adventure

WHEN it came to choosing a location for their business, Cassie and Shaun Booth both agreed they felt most at ‘home’ in Ipswich’s Top of Town precinct.

The husband and wife duo are well known within the business sector, having operated their former shopfront Dark Magician for three years in the old Flour Mill Building, as well as five years in Bell Street.

After a year-long stint working in Brisbane, the pair have returned to their roots and are preparing to open the doors to their new business venture, Rare and Pretty Dolls, on Saturday.

“We live here in Ipswich. This is our home, and it made sense to bring our business back to Ipswich,” Mrs Booth said.

“We have done a lot here, because we have been a big part of the community for a long time.

“When we moved the business to Brisbane for a 12 month trial, we really missed Ipswich. We missed that sense of community.

“We knew we wanted to come back to our community, the artistic district we like to call it, which is the Top of Town.

“We have come right back to where we started.”

Cassie Booth makes her own dolls, which she also sells at her store. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The couple aren’t phased by the redevelopment of the nearby Ipswich Mall, but hope once completed, it will bring in more shoppers and diners to the boutique shopping strip.

“We are excited to see how that redevelopment will look,” Mrs Booth said.

“We did loose a bit of our excitement when we saw nothing was happening for a little while, but now we can feel that hope building again. Even when you walk through the strip, you can feel something is happening, so we are really excited to see that development grow.

“It’s going to bring in more foot traffic to the CBD.”

The couple also believe they have got a winning combination with their products, having combined two of their biggest passions into one business.

Mrs Booth, who is a doll maker, stocks a wide variety of dolls and accessories, including her own homemade creations, vintage items like My Little Pony, a selection of Monster High characters, Pop Vinyl figures and more.

“I have been making dolls now for about 10 years, five of those years were just for myself, a few years have been for other people,” she said.

“I started repainting My Little Ponies and then I branched into Monster High.

“Then I started making my reborn dolls and you can custom make them to anything you want.”

Husband and wife duo Shaun and Cassie Booth have combined both their passions into their new business.

Her husband sells popular fantasy games such as Warhammer, Dungeons and Dragons, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and Magic the Gathering.

He also organises tournaments for players across the southeast to come and battle it out in the hope of moving onto more competitions.

Mr Booth said there had been a big resurgence in games among people of all ages.

“It really is a sport. I hold tournaments where people can come and play against each other and win prizes” he said.

“I do them every now and again, sometimes once a month, or twice a month., sometimes even once a week.

“We are seeing more and more people play now, especially in the tournaments.

“I also do swap meets, where people can come in and rent a table and swap or buy other items.”

The couple have a soft spot for Dungeons and Dragons, as they met while playing the game.

“I actually met Cassie playing Dungeons and Dragons. I was running it in the store like 20 years ago,” Mr Booth said.

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, February 22, the pair have organised a tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! players, as well as a doll tea party.

Rare and Pretty Dolls will be open five days a week, 10am-10pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

Find them at 2 West St, Ipswich or like them on Facebook for more information on upcoming tournaments.