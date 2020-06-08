Locals ‘can’t breathe’ as teargas drifts from Long Bay jail

Inmates are seen sitting in the corner of the yard at Long Bay. Picture: ABC

Corrective Services officers have used tear gas against inmates at Long Bay jail following a riot between inmates.

Police were also called to the scene to control inmates after the fight broke out just after midday.

Prisoners are seen lying on the ground inside the complex. Picture: 9News

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph teargas was used to break up the fight when inmates refused to obey directions from guards.

She confirmed the fight was between a group of inmates in the hospital wing of the complex.

In a statement a spokeswoman said prisoners were stopping officers from accessing the yard where the fight broke out, and one man was taken to hospital in the scuffle.

"Correctional officers from Long Bay Hospital and our Security Operations Group have responded to an incident at the prison," the spokeswoman said.

"The incident started about midday when a number of inmates in one yard began fighting," she said.

"Other inmates refused to obey officers' directions and allow staff to go into that yard and stop the fight.

Inmates were seen running and covering their faces as tear gas was set off. Picture: 7News

"Gas was deployed to safely secure those inmates.

"Inmates in another two yards then began refusing to obey staff directions. Gas was deployed with officers now safely securing those inmates.

"At this stage, one inmate has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a CSNSW K9 when he refused to drop a jail-made weapon."

Tony Selim, who works at the nearby Malabar Beach Cafe, said the teargas was affecting people near the beach.

"You can't breathe at all … it's really very hard," Mr Selim said.

Residents said they hear loud bangs that sounded like gunshots when the teargas was let off.

Residents heard a loud bang when the gas was used. Picture: 7News

Malabar resident Carol O'Neill said she saw kids with watery eyes and running noses at Malabar Headlands after the tear gas was used.

"At home it was bad, we had windows open and it came through the house," Ms O'Neill said.

"The Headlands were bad, I was up there looking for my dogs who got spooked when shots went off," she said.

"The air was bad - we had running nose, eyes and breathing was bad. We met some kids up there (Malabar Headlands) and they were the same so we sent them home."

Ms O'Neill said it started at around 12:15 this afternoon, and started affecting the Headland at around 1pm.