CSI Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk is welcoming the re-opening of the venue.
Local staple to reopen with a new look

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Jun 2020 12:36 PM
It’s been more than two months since Club Services Ipswich (CSI) closed down because of COVID-19 restrictions, but on Friday 19 June they’ll be back to happily serving their regulars.

While CSI was closed general manager Natalia Onoprichuk said they used the opportunity to give the club a bit of a facelift.

“For the club itself we’ve repainted the backs of bars and downstairs in reception we’ve painted some walls, changed some furniture around and just put in some new finishings in,” she said.

CSI Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk is welcoming the reopening of the venue.

“We also have a lot of new policies and procedures to go with COVID-19 safety plan.”

The club will function on an industry specific COVID-19 safe plan which will allow them to set up separate ‘pod areas’ for up to 20 people.

“We’ve got our social distancing signage pretty much everywhere,” Ms Onoprichuk said.

“We’ve outlined our whole areas and pods that are allowed for up to 20 people in them.

“The tables inside each pod will be separated by 1.5 metres and each pod separated by 3 metres.”

READ MORE: Full list: Ipswich pubs and bars where you can grab a drink

Ms Onoprichuk said she and her staff were ready to welcome back the community to CSI.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing all our regulars again – so come on down on Friday.”

Pokies will still be closed and dining-in will be full table service and no sitting at the bar.

Hand sanitiser will be available at the entrance of every pod.

The club will also only be open from Wednesday- Sunday from 11am – 9pm.

For more information call 07 3812 3366 or visit www.clubipswich.com.au

