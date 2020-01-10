Local legend’s ‘Bumpa’ career selling car parts

Local legend Barry Allan has worked 38 years in the Ipswich BumpaTBumpa store, which is now Autobarn. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE APPROVAL of a six-storey commercial building on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough streets will mark the end of an era for the corner’s history in auto stores.

Many will remember when the intersection was home to BCC’s before BumpaTBumpa opened up shop.

The store initially opened in 1980 as Automart and then became BumpaTBumpa a few years later.

For Barry Allan, it’s been a second home for more than three decades. He started working there in the mid-80s.

Mr Allan worked alongside the man behind the old BumpaTBumpa brand, Bruce Peters.

Bumpa T Bumpa opened in Ipswich in the mid 80s

“A friend of mine who was working with him at the time told me they were after someone to come and work here. I was running a little shop at Bundamba,” he said.

“I came in and I spoke to Bruce and his wife and she said you’ve got the job, you’ve just got to get a haircut. So, I got the job and I’ve been here ever since.

“Bruce was good. He expanded, he had 30-something franchises.

“He started the BumpaTBumpa franchise. It started here, all the training was done here; we had all offices down both sides underneath.

“Every new store that opened, they came through here and did all their training from front to back.”

It then became the Autobarn store that’s still there today.

The go ahead has been given for development of a six-storey commercial building on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough streets in the Ipswich CBD.

Mr Allan left the shop in 2000 for a short stint running his own shop on the other side of town.

“I had an auto pro shop down there for a few years and then they built the tower and it killed us, nobody could get to us, so we shut down,” he said.

He then returned to the store and said he planned to stick around.

“I told them, they’ll wheel me out in a box this time.”

Mr Allan works in sales and spare parts.

“I’m quite happy to come in open up, close up, go home.

“I just enjoy the job dealing with most of the people. That’s the biggest change over the years is just people’s attitude, if you can’t help them there and then,” he said.

Autobarn will remain at its location for another two years, but a change of site could help if it comes with extra parking.

“It’s just a case of finding the right position. In the middle of town, the parking, it’s just not here,” Mr Allan said.

“We’ll be around somewhere, somewhere handy.”