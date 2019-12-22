Local country music star up for two national awards

HOMEGROWN Ipswich country music talent Kim Wright released his debut EP earlier this year and now he’s been recognised for his songwriting talents.

Wright’s EP hit the top five of the iTunes Country Albums Chart and now he is a semi-finalist in two categories of the Tamworth Songwriters Association Songwriter Salute Awards.

He will be contesting in the Country Rock category with Educated X-Rated and in APRA AMCOS TSA New Songwriter Of The Year Award with Home.

“Songwriting is a major part of who I am as a person and an artist, so it’s an honour to be recognised for my writing in this way,” he said.

“This year has seen me release my debut EP, Livin’ The Dream, which has been my life’s goal for as long as I can remember, I have charted well with singles and the EP, and now to add these semi-finalist positions to my achievements, is the icing on the cake.”

The singer-songwriter has spent 2019 releasing new music and playing his original music, as well as his favourite traditional songs for audiences who can’t get enough of his live shows. This has included a short tour to NSW.

“The response to Livin’ The Dream has been incredible,” Wright said.

“To have people love what I’m doing, and now to be recognised for songwriting really is a dream come true for me.”

More touring is in the planning for 2020.

The Tamworth Songwriters Association will announce the finalists in the awards in coming weeks, before their awards ceremony in Tamworth at The Longyard Hotel on Tuesday, January 21.