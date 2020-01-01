Local business in bun fight with national retailers

Queensland excellence in baking winner Tyler Casanovis with hot cross buns that will be sold at the Fernvale Bakery. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Queensland excellence in baking winner Tyler Casanovis with hot cross buns that will be sold at the Fernvale Bakery. Picture: Cordell Richardson

USUALLY reserved for Easter time, hot cross buns are now a year-round favourite.

And the Old Fernvale Bakery has already jumped on the trend before the big retailers, according to owner Bill Rose.

“We did a survey within our business about two months ago … a high percentage of people wanted hot cross buns,” he said.

“I know we’re going to be off-side with some and that’s unfortunate but we’re trying to survive in a town of 2800 with 40 staff working for me.”

Mr Rose said times were tougher than ever, especially for country folk.

Costco, Coles and Woolworths also have their part to play, Mr Rose said.

“We can’t sit back and watch Costco in its honeymoon period – Coles, Woolworths, they’re all selling hot cross buns,” he said.

To compete, the bakery is offering a smorgasbord of flavours – at least 25 varieties – not including their usual gourmet offerings.

Varieties will include pina colada, Turkish delight, jam doughnut, mocha, jaffa, toffee apple, musk, Nutella, Golden Gaytime, cookies and cream, with more to come.

Hot cross buns are available now and the bakery will take special orders for gourmet buns at Easter time.

100 YEARS OF BAKING IN MOTION

AT THE Old Fernvale Bakery there’s more than 100 years of baking experience.

But no star shines brighter than Tyler Casanovis, who was the winner of Excellence in Baking, Patisserie in Queensland earlier this year.

His boss, Bill Rose, said he was beaten in the national titles in Melbourne by only one point.

“We’ve got Bradley (in the bakery too), between the boys they won 37 medals in national and state competitions this year,” he said.

Among those titles, the bakery took out the Best Gourmet Pie in the Great Aussie Pie competition at the Fine Foods Festival in Sydney, earlier this year.

Mr Rose said the secret to the bakery’s success comes in quality ingredients despite rising costs in the industry and the mass commercialisation of the industry.

“A lot of prices are going up, some companies can import (ingredients) for cheaper,” Mr Rose said.

“And the only way we compete with that is make a great product.”