Local bookshop's new chapter after virus closure

Bookshops are hard to find these days with most books available on your phone, but Springfield Bookface has reopened its doors to excited customers after having to close in March because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bookface Manager Kimberley Walker said that returning to trade was exciting not only for staff but for regular customers.

"We closed on the 27 of March and that was our last before we closed for a month," she said.

"We could feel the closing of the store coming so we were prepared and our bosses spoke with us."

Ms Walker said that the return to trade was prompted by a variety of reasons.

"A couple of things prompted our return but probably Jobkeeper and the non-essential shopping restrictions being lifted."

The store officially reopened on April 30 with the cafe section of the business opening up again today.

Ms Walker said that although they closed down for COVID-19 people had been stockpiling books to help keep them entertained during isolation.

"A lot of people were pre-empting something would happen and so we had a lot of people come in and buy piles of books - big stacks," she said.

"With the Mother's Day week we just had a lot of people come in the week leading up to Mother's Day so it was a good sales week and return to business."

Ms Walker said as business started picking up again they would be repurposing a lot of their activities.

"With Centre Management we're going to kick off a virtual book club and start interacting that way."

Manager of Bookface Cafe Jessica Hunter said that opening back up to the community was exciting.

"It is so good to be back, after being closed for a while," she said.

"All my regulars came back to get their daily coffee.

"It's been really boring being at home and I've really missed working."

Grab a book at Bookface Orion Springfield this weekend or check them out at

https://www.bookfacestores.com.au/orion

