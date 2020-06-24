Menu
premium_icon
Login
Liz Hurley shared these photos on Instagram of her and Steve Bing.
Liz Hurley shared these photos on Instagram of her and Steve Bing.
Movies

Liz Hurley: Ex’s death is ‘a terrible end’

by Lee Brown
24th Jun 2020 9:00 AM

Elizabeth Hurley has said she is "saddened beyond belief" over the suicide of her ex Steve Bing - suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress said early Tuesday, hours after news broke that the 55-year-old producer had died at his high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps.

Liz Hurley and Steve Bing.
Liz Hurley and Steve Bing.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
Liz Hurley and Steve Bing.
Liz Hurley and Steve Bing.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian, who Bing initially denied was his child, until it was proven by a DNA test.

"This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress wrote.

Damian, meanwhile, posted a photo of a red sky early Tuesday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Former President Bill Clinton was among the many high-profile names who also paid glowing tributes.

"I loved Steve Bing very much," Clinton wrote late Monday.

"He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

"I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

 

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Liz Hurley: Ex's death is 'a terrible end'

More Stories

celebrity elizabeth hurley liz hurley steve bing suicide

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted