LIVE: Mayoral candidate pulls ahead in Toowoomba results

We'll update the two graphs below as the election results start rolling in. If you are an app user, click here to see the councillor results and here to see the mayoral results. News updates and analysis below the graphs.

Councillor results:

Mayoral results:

9.45PM: The Electoral Commission of Queensland says technical issues are to blame for the slow release of results tonight.

"Preliminary counts are underway," the ECQ tweeted.

"Results are coming into the ECQ as expected. We're having technical issues displaying results online. We are working on the issue.

"(The) preliminary count continues (until) around 10pm. The official count begins tomorrow."

8.40PM: In front by a significant margin with 21.78 per cent of the vote counted, Paul Antonio is a pretty sure bet to be re-elected mayor of the Toowoomba Regional Council.

Speaking to The Chronicle this evening from his home in Toowoomba, Cr Antonio said he was "pretty happy" with where he was polling.

"So that's a pretty solid trend we've got there," he said.

"I'm feeling pretty good.

"I'm not at the point of claiming victory but I am very thankful that a pretty humble farmer from Millmerran is able to be the mayor of a community like this."

Cr Antonio currently has 70.87 per cent of the tally so far, or 16779 votes, to Chris Meibusch's 4650 and Douglas Doelle's 2248.

8.00PM: Two hours after the polls have closed, let our team catch you up with where we're at:

Paul Antonio would have to be close to a certainty to serve as Toowoomba's mayor for the next four years, currently sitting on 70 per cent of the vote

More than 20,000 votes for the mayor position have been counted - about 19 per cent of the total count

Councillor votes have not been reported yet

7.10PM: The first results from the mayoral race have started to come in, and one candidate is surging ahead.

Paul Antonio has nearly 70 per cent of the vote with nearly 15 per cent counted, followed by Chris Meibusch on nearly 20 per cent and Douglas Doelle on just above 10 per cent.

6.45PM: AFTER one of the strangest local government election campaigns in the state's history, Toowoomba Regional Council candidate Warren Midgley is at home with his family, eagerly awaiting the results of today's ballot.

(front, from left) Toowoomba Regional Council Warren Midgley with his wife Leanne, with (back, left to right) son-in-law Peter Thomson, grandson Logan and daughter Cassie Thomson.

"I'm very happy with the campaign," he said.

"We had a lot of changes along the way, but good leaders need to be able to adapt quickly. My supporters and I made the decision a week ago to stay right away from booths today in order to give voters the best chance to get in and out quickly and safely.

"Looking forward to the results."

6PM: VOTING is closed and the counting of mayoral ballots has kicked off.

But if you didn't get to a polling booth today because you were worried about COVID-19 and live in the Toowoomba South electorate, there is a slight chance you may not have to pay your $133 fine.

Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki said any Toowoomba South constituent who decided not to vote for health reasons and receives a letter from the Electoral Commission of Queensland should get in touch with him.

"I have been inundated with calls and emails all week from Toowoomba residents worried about voting today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Many of them are elderly or living with a compromised immune system.

"Many have repeatedly tried to access the phone voting system or are otherwise ineligible to access phone voting.

"If such vulnerable residents are ultimately fined by the ECQ for not voting today, I will be fighting on their behalf to try and avoid any fine being applied.

"I'm very concerned that Premier Palaszczuk is still forcing millions of Queenslanders to vote today (although she cancelled Parliament this week). Judging by the number of phone calls I've had about this issue during the week, I am certainly not alone."

TRC Mayor Paul Antonio (left) with supporters John Gouldson and Zac Ford (right) on Toowoomba Regional Council local government election day, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

5.30PM: GOOD evening and welcome to The Chronicle's updating live blog for the Toowoomba Regional Council elections.

Taking you through the night will be The Chronicle's acting editor Will Hunter, digital producer Tobi Loftus and reporter Matthew Newton.

Six incumbent councillors are seeking re-election tonight, while 26 others fight to unseat them and win one of four open spots.

Mayoral candidate Chris Meibusch drums up support on Ruthven St near Downlands on Toowoomba Regional Council local government election day, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

Meanwhile, the mayoral candidacy is a three-way race between current mayor Paul Antonio, Oakey's Douglas Doelle and Toowoomba's Chris Meibusch.

It's an unprecedented election for the Toowoomba Regional Council, which was formed in 2008, as turnout is expected to be lower than normal because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Residents have today expressed their concerns to The Chronicle about having to vote in the middle of a pandemic.

Mayoral candidate Douglas Doelle on Toowoomba Regional Council local government election day, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

Reader surveys have shown Paul Antonio was overwhelmingly the most popular mayoral candidate going into today, while Geoff McDonald was the most popular councillor candidate.

We will see in just a few short hours time whether those results were repeated at the ballot box.

Voting is set to close in half an hours time at 6pm.