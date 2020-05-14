Lions reserve to be a game changer for women’s sport

New details on the Brisbane Lions Springfield Reserve were revealed today.

CEO for the Brisbane Lions Women’s Team Breeana Brock said the reserve would also act as a new home for the Brisbane Lions Women’s team.

“We essentially haven’t had a home, we’ve played at four different venues, we’ve had a grand final in the first year where we weren’t able to play at the Gabba we had to play at the Gold Coast home,” she said.

“That feeling of place is important for people and that's what we want to create in Springfield for our women’s team.”

The new reserve is predicted to have an economic impact of more than $23.9 million and is projected to generate more than 242 jobs during the development phase of the project.

Brisbane Lions GM today spoke about how the new reserve will look.

“We will have a main oval the same size as Marvel Stadium in Melbourne,” he said.

“There will be grandstand facilities, community facilities there’s our training centre and our administration sitting on top of that.

“None of our community venues that we’ve played at recently have had any semblance of public transport access.

“We’re really excited to have a facility that has outstanding heavy rail and bus connections and also has a commuter car park.”

The reserve is expected to act as the administrative centre for the Brisbane Lions with more than 250 staff expected to operate from the Springfield reserve when it opens in the summer of 2021.

There are also plans to transform the reserve into a 25,000 seat stadium.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave