Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The front entrance of the Ipswich Hospital. (AAP image, John Gass)
The front entrance of the Ipswich Hospital. (AAP image, John Gass)
News

Limits placed on hospital visitors to manage virus spread

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
28th Mar 2020 8:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOSPITAL patients across the West Moreton region will be limited to only one visit per day, with a maximum of two visitors.

The restriction was brought in today as part of Queensland Health's effort to manage the spread of coronavirus.

The limit applies to patients at Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley Hospitals until further notice as the service complies with a directive issued by the Chief Health Officer.

"We understand this is hard, and we know visitors play an important role in a patient's recovery, but please limit visits as much as possible to keep staff and patients safe," a West Moreton Health spokesperon said.

"Technology makes it easy to stay in touch remotely, and we encourage you to stay connected through phone, text, email, social media or video-chat."

coronaviruspromo

In certain situations, one person can stay at all time including carers for children under the age of 18, carers for people with a disability, a partner or support person when the patient is admitted for care related to pregnancy, and support person for emergency department or outpatient care appointments.

Special consideration will be made for end-of-life support.

Those who have been asked to self-quarantine in the past 14 days or are unwell, particularly with a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, may not visit the hospital.

coronavirus coronavirusipswich ipswich west moreton
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News MORE than a million people have voted early in Queensland's local governement elections which have been overshadowed by the threat of coronavirus.

        Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        premium_icon Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        News Prep photos from 2010 to now still available to purchase

        Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        premium_icon Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        Politics Three women have been flown to hospital, two police officers hurt

        POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind fight

        premium_icon POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind fight

        Politics POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind Redbank Plains fight