Limits placed on hospital visitors to manage virus spread

HOSPITAL patients across the West Moreton region will be limited to only one visit per day, with a maximum of two visitors.

The restriction was brought in today as part of Queensland Health's effort to manage the spread of coronavirus.

The limit applies to patients at Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley Hospitals until further notice as the service complies with a directive issued by the Chief Health Officer.

"We understand this is hard, and we know visitors play an important role in a patient's recovery, but please limit visits as much as possible to keep staff and patients safe," a West Moreton Health spokesperon said.

"Technology makes it easy to stay in touch remotely, and we encourage you to stay connected through phone, text, email, social media or video-chat."

In certain situations, one person can stay at all time including carers for children under the age of 18, carers for people with a disability, a partner or support person when the patient is admitted for care related to pregnancy, and support person for emergency department or outpatient care appointments.

Special consideration will be made for end-of-life support.

Those who have been asked to self-quarantine in the past 14 days or are unwell, particularly with a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, may not visit the hospital.