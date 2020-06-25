Menu
premium_icon
Login
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Weather

Lightning kills 23 in heavy storms

25th Jun 2020 8:19 PM

Lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India, a government official says.

The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, official Upendra Pal said on Thursday.

The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.

Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Originally published as Lightning kills 23 in heavy India storms

lightning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted