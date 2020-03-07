Menu
Firefighters at scene of plane fire on side of Landsborough Highway at Longreach Airport. Photo by Greg Weir / CQ Plane Spotting Blog
News

Light plane on fire on side of highway

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Mar 2020 4:20 PM
UPDATE 4.35PM: FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire in a plane that was on the side of a highway.

Crews were called to the fire on the side of the Landsborough Highway, at the Longreach Airport, about 4pm today.

The pilot was reported to be out of the plane when crews arrived.

 

4.20pm:EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a light plane on fire on the side of a highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are believed to be on scene extinguishing a fire among the landing gear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to a light plane on fire off the Landsborough Highway at 4pm.

Reports indicate the plane is at the Longreach Airport near Gate one, to the side of the runway.

It is believed the pilot was out of the plane.

